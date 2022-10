ST. LOUIS — Today starts with a chill and some patchy fog. Sun and clouds are expected today, with highs in the upper 60s.

The rain moves in late tonight (mainly after midnight). Wet weather starts tomorrow, and showers will stay around through the day. 50-1” possible.

Some early morning showers on Monday, but expect to be dry on Halloween night. Dry and milder temperatures on Tuesday with highs in the 70s, and the 70s will continue through the rest of the week.

There is a chance of rain Friday.