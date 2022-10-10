A thunderstorm over the Arch and downtown St Louis from the loft rooftop.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A series of weather systems will bring our best chance for rain in several weeks to the region, starting late tonight and continuing through Tuesday. More rain is expected Wednesday morning into early afternoon. Rainfall totals ranging from a quarter of an inch to as much as one inch are possible.

The St. Louis area has gone for 16 days without rain. The National Weather Service says that this dry spell is rare. It has only happened 134 times since weather records began in 1893. This means a dry stretch like this typically happens around once a year.

The longest stretch of days without “measurable precipitation” happened in 1956 at 47 days. The last time the St. Louis area went 16 days without rain was on August 31, 2020.

Following the rain, much colder air arrives Wednesday night through Friday. High temperatures should be in the low/mid 60s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

