Recognizing the symptoms of storm phobia and overcoming your fears

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Extreme weather events, like winter storms, floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, and thunderstorms can create some level of anxiety in people of all ages. In most cases, basic coping mechanisms can help a person get through it.

However, sometimes these fears or phobias can become so severe so as to become debilitating, and that’s when a person may need the help of a professional therapist or counselor. This type of extreme phobia is most common in people who have personally experienced a significant severe weather event.

According to Dr. Ericka Rutledge of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Hospital, for an actual storm phobia diagnosis, the fear must meet three criteria. First: the fear must be excessive and out of proportion to the actual danger posed by an event. Second: it must be persistent – lasting six months or more. Finally: it must impact an individual’s ability to participate in social, work, or other important responsibilities of life.

Storm phobias affect roughly 2% of the population, or about 7 million people, according to Dr. Rutledge. In children, it most commonly presents along with other general anxieties that create concerns for parents. In adults, the severe weather phobias can be crippling in the worst of cases.

Rutledge makes several suggestions to help cope with stress and anxiety related to approaching or ongoing severe weather.

First of all, it’s important to have a plan. There is comfort in knowing and understanding what to do. The plan should include things like what to do if the power goes out, the location of flashlights and storm shelter, and how you can get help if needed.

Once you have that plan, put it into practice. Knowledge is power! Additionally, Dr. Rutledge suggests we normalize fear. She says we shouldn’t be afraid to talk about. It is especially important for children to know it is ok to be scared, but that everything possible is being done to keep them safe. Distractions can be especially helpful. Try singing songs, playing board games, etc. Do whatever you can to take your minds off the approaching storm.

If after all of this you still find yourself crippled with fear during storms, then it may be time to seek out additional help. You can reach out to your own doctor for a referral. They can put you in touch with a therapist who can help.

Another option is to call the federal government’s free Disaster Distress Hotline at 1-800-985-5990 or visit them online. They have trained counselors who help you deal with severe weather phobias and anxiety.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

FOX 2 St. Louis Weather Links:

Popular

Latest News

More News