ST. LOUIS – A pattern of unseasonably warm and potentially record-breaking weather makes way to St. Louis this week.

Summer-like temperatures are projected through the end of the week. Temperatures could reach the 90s for the first time this year Tuesday. By Wednesday and Thursday, afternoon temperatures could peak in the lower 90s.

The warming trend means St. Louis could possibly break several record-highs by the end of the week: 91 degrees on May 10 in 1963, 91 degrees on May 11 in 2011, and 92 degrees on May 12 in 1956. Due to increased moisture, it could feel even warmer over the next three days.

According to climatological data, the average first 90-degree day in St. Louis is May 15. So this heat is about a week ahead of normal conditions.

By Friday, temperatures are expected to dip back down to the 80s with some rain chances into the weekend.