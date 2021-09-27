Record heat possible Monday with highs in lower-90s

ST. LOUIS – A warm morning will turn into a breezy, hot, and dry afternoon Monday. Temperatures will soar into the lower-90s with winds gusting from the southwest up to 30 mph at times. There is an elevated risk of wildfires Monday. Monday night will be mostly clear and mild with low temperatures near 70.

Well above normal temperatures continue Tuesday and Wednesday with highs once again near 90.

A series of slow-moving weather systems will affect the St. Louis area toward the end of the week bringing a chance for thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday along with somewhat cooler temperatures.