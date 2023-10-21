ST. LOUIS — Gusty winds and unseasonably warm temperatures today, with temperatures near 80. The winds, combined with low humidity and dry vegetation, create favorable conditions for rapid fire spread this evening.

A red flag warning is in place from noon to 7 p.m. due to this. Gusty northwesterly winds should gradually taper off through the evening. Temperatures return to normal for Sunday, with highs in the upper 60s and plenty of sunshine.

Warmer temperatures return again for the work week, with highs in the low 80s. Rain chances enter the forecast for Wednesday through Friday.