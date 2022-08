ST. LOUIS — Expect some scattered showers around the region today and a storm later this afternoon.

The storms later this afternoon will continue into later tonight but only a small subset of these are likely to be strong or severe.

Less than .50” of rainfall. Drier on Sunday. Highs in the low 80s. Looks quiet and pleasant next week. Mostly sunny and temps in the 80s.

While most will not see severe weather, the potential is worth keeping in mind, especially if you have outdoor plans.