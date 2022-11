ST. LOUIS — Today’s highs will be in the upper 30s, roughly 10 degrees below average. Winds from the northwest will be 5 to15 mph, with gusts reaching the 20s in the afternoon.

As we head into Sunday, the skies will clear and temperatures will return to the 40s. Temperatures are expected to reach the 50s by Monday.

Sunny and clear skies will prevail until Thanksgiving, when there is a 20% chance of rain.