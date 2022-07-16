ST. LOUIS – We knew Saturday would be very hot, and it certainly delivered. St. Louis officially reached a high temperature of 103 degrees Saturday afternoon, marking the hottest day of the year so far.

St. Louis reached 103 degrees at 1:57 p.m. Saturday. That peak matches the record-high temperature set on this date in 1936.

The heat is some of the most intense for the St. Louis region since mid-June. Beacuse of that, there’s an increased risk of heat-related illness. Make sure to take necessary safety precautions if you head outdoors. Wear light-weight clothing, drink plenty of water, and avoid strenuous activity. If you do have to work outdoors, take a lot of breaks in the air conditioning, if possible, or shade.

Showers and thunderstorms will start to move into the region Saturday evening into Sunday morning. There are two rounds of storms Sunday in the St. Louis region, one around daybreak and the other in the afternoon with spottier showers in between.

Missouri and Illinois will see some beneficial rain with up to two inches expected in some areas. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but an isolated stronger storm could produce some hail or stronger wind gusts.

Skies clear out into Monday with highs near 90. Big heat returns next week with highs in the upper 90s again Tuesday and Wednesday.