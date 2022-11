ST. LOUIS — We will see this overnight rainfall start to subside around 8 a.m. in the St. Louis area.

High wind speeds will stay with us though through 11 a.m.

Wind gusts early in the morning are usually around 5-10 mph, but we are seeing wind speeds up to 50 mph in some areas in the area.

Our temperature will start to cool off this morning, getting down to the upper 50s.

For the rest of the week, temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average, in the upper 60s.