Saturday’s freezing drizzle may cause slick St. Louis area streets & surfaces

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The forecast calls for the frigid cold air to linger tomorow morning as warmer air builds in from the southwest. There are some concerns about a period of freezing drizzle Saturday morning from around sunrise through midday.

The main roads are likely to be fine because there is a lot of product on them from Thursday’s weather event. However, your local neighborhood streets, driveways, sidewalks, outdoor stairways, deck surfaces (really anything outside that has not been treated) will likely get a thin film of ice tomorrow morning.

This will present a slip-and-fall hazard for many if you’re not aware of the potential. So, if you’re reading this, consider yourself aware and share this post with anyone else you think should know. I know it’s a Saturday morning and many folks won’t be out, but I don’t want that first step of the weekend to be a doozy. This outlook applies to pretty much everywhere in our viewing area.

This will not be an ice storm and it will likely only be for a couple of hours. But, you should at least be thinking of the potential for slip-and-slides out the door Saturday morning. Even untreated surfaces will improve rapidly by midday Saturday.

