Saturday’s steady rain will gradually diminish with a foggy evening

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Steady rain will continue for much of the morning with temperatures in the lower 50s. The rain will gradually diminish to spotty showers early this afternoon with some breaks in the overcast by late in the day. High temperatures will climb into the low-60s. Look for fog to develop overnight tonight with low temperatures in the 40s.

Sunday looks amazing! After the fog burns off in the morning, skies will become partly cloudy with temperatures warming into the upper 60s.

The warm-up continues Monday and Tuesday with abundant sunshine and warm spring breezes. High temperatures both days will soar into the 80s. Thunderstorm chances return Wednesday.