ST. LOUIS – There is not much going on in the viewing area now, but between the complexes of storms we have to our west, as well as the potential for a few showers and storms to develop along a boundary, rain chances continue Friday, especially in the morning into the early afternoon.

We’ll have a lot of clouds from the weakening storms but the farther east you get, the more sunshine we can see. Highs will range from the upper 70s (west) to the low/mid 80s (east).

Additional storms could develop again in the afternoon and evening, but severe weather is not anticipated. Most afternoon and evening activity should dissipate after sunset, but there’s just a slight chance a few storms will linger into Friday night.

Overnight lows in the 60s. Saturday is the pick of the weekend for outdoor plans. Partly cloudy and warmer, with highs in the mid-80s. Saturday night into Sunday, we’ll see showers and a few storms with our next system. Sunday’s temperatures will stay in the mid-70s.