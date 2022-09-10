ST. LOUIS – A cold front approaching the St. Louis region Saturday could mean scattered rain and thunderstorms chances overnight into Sunday morning.

The latest storm system is swinging in from the northwest. Rain and thunderstorms could begin as soon as 9 a.m. for some counties west of St. Louis. Severe weather threats are low, though the system could lead to storms and rainfall through noon Sunday in the Metro East.

While the bulk of the rain will be moving east of the region by lunchtime Sunday, colder air will be streaming in. Sunday afternoon will be cloudy and cool, with highs in the low 70s. Skies will gradually clear Sunday night into Monday.

Slightly cooler weather is expected Monday, though the St. Louis region will see a gradual warmup next week with sunny and dry weather.