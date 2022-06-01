St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Scattered rain will continue off and on into this afternoon. This may lead to a minor delay or two for the Cardinal’s day game, but they should be able to play. Otherwise, any strong to severe storms will be confined to the far southeastern tier of counties in the St. Louis region, from about Salem, Illinois southwest to near Perryville, Missouri. Temperatures today will be in the 70s.

Scattered rain showers will continue tonight before clearing out early Thursday morning. Beautiful weather will settle in through Saturday. Then, from Sunday into the middle of next week the pattern will become more turbulent with several rounds of thunderstorms possible.