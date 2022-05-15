St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop in the St. Louis area after 2:00 pm today. There is some risk for severe weather with large hail and damaging winds. The clouds should move out of the area in time for the lunar eclipse this evening.

Lunar Eclipse

The lunar eclipse will start at 9:27 pm in St. Louis. The moon will be completely in the umbra by 10:29 pm and the totality phase of the eclipse will last almost an hour and a half. There will be another total lunar eclipse on Nov. 8, 2022, though the viewing for that one won’t be as good in St. Louis.

Temperatures are expected to reach 84 degrees today and winds will be from the north at ten to 15 miles per hour. The low should be around 59 degrees.

The National Weather Service reports that the storm chances today depend on how the storms develop across western Missouri today. If there are a lot of storms out west then it lowers the chances for severe weather near St. Louis this afternoon.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 81 degrees. The weather looks warm, humid, and unsettled Tuesday through Thursday