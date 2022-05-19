St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Waves of strong to severe storms are likely to sweep across the region this morning into this afternoon. The first wave is expected to come early in the afternoon with damaging winds and hail as the main threat.

The second wave Wave two is less certain, but potentially more potent. It depends on how much the atmosphere recharges after the first wave. The second wave may focus a little more to the south, if it forms. Wind, hail, and spot tornados are the threats to these storms.

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 12:15 pm for:

Southeastern Calhoun County in southwestern Illinois.

West-central Madison County in southwestern Illinois.

Southwestern Jersey County in southwestern Illinois.

Northern St. Charles County in east-central Missouri.

Northern St. Louis County in east-central Missouri.

The weather is already rolling in near Rolla. A severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 10:45 am.

The storms may disrupt the even rush-hour commute. The timing of the second wave may hit St. Louis around 5:00 pm. Check our traffic map here for the latest road conditions.

This is a day to remain weather aware and make sure you have your notifications turned on for the FOX 2 Weather app. Meterologist Chris Higgins will be chasing the storms. Stay tuned to FOX 2’s news app and Facebook page for alerts and live video.

Tonight is expected to be dry with a very warm start Friday morning. Another round of showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into the area late Friday. They should continue through Saturday.