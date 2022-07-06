St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Clouds across the region are helping keep the temperatures down for some, but Wednesday will still be hot and very muggy. Those clouds are courtesy of scattered showers and thunderstorms over our northern St. Louis region. Those showers are expected to dissipate but some could hold together long enough to drop farther south towards metro St. Louis early this afternoon. The chances for any cooling rain diminish the farther south of I-70 you are.

On Wednesday, afternoon heat indices are expected to climb back into the 100-110 degree range. Highs today will vary from close to 100 down south to low 90s farther north.

Over the next 36 hours, the boundary between the rain-cooled air and the dangerous heat will ooze south and this will slowly increase the potential for showers and storms in the metro area heading into Thursday and Thursday night. Still, the day is expected to be hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s.

The front remains over us into Friday, so the heat and the chance of storms continue. The weekend will be cooler.