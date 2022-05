ST. LOUIS – Wednesday morning starts out wet. Expect scattered showers and storms throughout the day. The area may see a few strong to severe storms with damaging winds and hail. It’ll be windy with highs in the low-80s.

Thursday will see showers, storms, and high temperatures in the 70s.

It will be drier on Friday with temperatures in the 70s. Memorial Day weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80s and 90s.