ST. LOUIS — On Friday, a cold front will move into the St. Louis region, bringing with it scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. There might be a few showers affecting the counties north of I-70 in the morning, but the majority of the shower activity is expected in the afternoon and early evening. The rainfall amounts will be light, and the showers will end by 9pm. The temperatures on Friday will reach around 80 degrees.

The upcoming weekend is looking beautiful. The skies will clear overnight, resulting in wake-up temperatures in the 50s. Both Saturday and Sunday will have sunny and comfortable weather. The temperatures on Saturday will be in the low to mid 70s, while on Sunday, they will reach the upper 70s. It will be a quiet weekend, and the weather will continue to warm up as we head into the next work week.