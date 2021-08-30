Scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday, high temps in 80s

ST. LOUIS – The area can expect more clouds than sunshine Monday along with scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder. Brief bouts of heavy rain are possible in a few spots.

High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-80s. There may be a lingering shower or storm Monday night with a low near 70.

Tuesday will continue with a chance for a few showers and spot storms with high temperatures in the 80s. The rest of the workweek looks nice with plenty of sunshine and daytime highs in the 80s followed by overnight lows in the 60s.