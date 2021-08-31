Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday with high temps in mid-80s

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins:

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday will be the last day of unsettled conditions before the weather settles into a stretch of resort weather that will take the area through the rest of the week. Tuesday will bring scattered showers and a few isolated non-severe thunderstorms. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Showers will come to an end overnight with lows dipping into the 60s. 

Wednesday through Friday look amazing! Partly to mostly sunny each day with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and overnight lows ranging from the 50s into the mid-60s. 

A few showers will be possible Saturday but then resort weather returns in time for Labor Day. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 2 St. Louis Weather Links:

Popular

Latest News

More News