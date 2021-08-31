Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday with high temps in mid-80s

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday will be the last day of unsettled conditions before the weather settles into a stretch of resort weather that will take the area through the rest of the week. Tuesday will bring scattered showers and a few isolated non-severe thunderstorms. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Showers will come to an end overnight with lows dipping into the 60s.

Wednesday through Friday look amazing! Partly to mostly sunny each day with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and overnight lows ranging from the 50s into the mid-60s.

A few showers will be possible Saturday but then resort weather returns in time for Labor Day.