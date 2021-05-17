Scattered showers expected Monday, high temps in low-70s

ST. LOUIS – Unsettled weather will open the new work week. Look for scattered showers Monday with a few isolated rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will be in the 60s Monday morning and reach the low-70s early in the afternoon. 

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a continued chance for showers and some isolated thunderstorms. Low temperatures will drop into the low-60s. 

Tuesday dries out a bit with only isolated showers and high temperature in the mid-70s. There will be a continued risk of showers and a few storms Wednesday and Thursday as we flip the switch to summer late this week. 

High temps will warm well into the 80s Thursday and Friday. 

