ST. LOUIS – A warm front is moving north across the region Wednesday morning.

Along that front Wednesday morning, mainly along and north of I-70, some scattered showers and storms may develop. Cloudy, breezy, and warmer then Wednesday, with temperature highs in the 60s.

Storms are expected to fire again Wednesday night near that warm front, so just north of St. Louis. Some strong to severe storms are expected, with hail as the main threat. It could impact communities north of I-70. It’s set to be windy and warm overnight, and temps hold in the 60s.

It’s also going to be windy and mild Thursday, with highs in the 60s as a cold front begins to sink south. Spot showers will be around during the day. That front nearly stalls out over the St. Louis, allowing a wave of heavy rain and storms to roll through Thursday night and early Friday.

Much of the area will see more than 1 inch of rain, with higher totals possible south of I-44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois. Heavy rainfall is likely to lead to rises on creeks and smaller rivers. Cooler temps and lingering rain should be present on Friday, and temp highs in the low 50s.

A break in the rain Saturday before a slight chance for showers returns for Sunday.