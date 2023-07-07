ST. LOUIS — Friday starts off nice with a few clouds, lower dew points, and comfortable temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 80s this afternoon as clouds increase.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms returns this weekend, starting with a warm front Friday evening and night. Scattered thunderstorms Friday evening may impact outside plans. Some of these storms could be strong and could create some heavy downpours.

More showers and storms are likely overnight and Saturday through the afternoon as a cold front comes through. Highs on Saturday only around 80.

Sunday is looking drier, with a chance of afternoon storms lingering in the southern third of the region. Highs Sunday in the low 80s. We’ll warm back up Monday and Tuesday as sunshine returns.