ST. LOUIS — Expect scattered showers Saturday morning ahead of a cold front that will move through the area this afternoon. Lots of clouds today and highs in the low 80s. The scattered rain wraps up this evening and the remainder of the weekend will be dry.

Sunday is looking beautiful with highs in the mid-80s, low humidity, and partly cloudy skies. Seasonably hot Monday into Tuesday, and storm chances return for the second half of the work week.