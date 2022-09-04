ST. LOUIS – Scattered showers to the east of the metro are expected Sunday morning.

These spotty to scattered showers or thunderstorms will build back to the west through the day. Clouds and patchy fog Sunday morning. It’s going to be mostly cloudy through the afternoon but hopefully, there will be some breaks in the overcast. Where we do get some sun, temperatures should climb into the 80s, but the forecast for most areas including the metro is for highs in the upper 70s. A few spotty showers Sunday night with lows in the 60s.

Unfortunately, the same pattern is set for Labor Day. Spotty showers or thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening with highs near 80. and mostly cloudy skies. This pattern holds for much of the next week. Rain chances do shift a bit farther to the southeast for Thursday and Friday before increasing again next weekend.