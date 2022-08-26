ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Scattered non-severe thunderstorms in our southern counties will continue to move south and then dissipate as the sun goes down. Cardinals game, Sammy Hagar concert, and most Friday football games should be good to go. Partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight but let us watch for some spots of fog around daybreak. Wake up temperatures around 70 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies Saturday. The front that has brought some scattered storm action begins to lift back to the northeast. We’ll watch for a few showers in our south and southwest counties. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wet weather chances ramp up for the entire region during the new week. Spot afternoon storms Sunday. Hotter, highs in the low 90s. Better wet weather chances Monday and Tuesday. Temps will cool back gradually next week.