St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS – There will be scattered rain showers around the metro Tuesday morning for the morning commute, and those showers will drift into our southern viewing area this afternoon, leaving the metro mostly dry for the rest of the day.

It will be cooler, with temperature highs in the lower 50s. A few rain showers will continue south of St. Louis overnight, with low temps dipping into the upper 30s. Wednesday looks wet and cool, with periods of rain and maybe even some thunder late in the day. Highs will be in the 40s.

Thursday looks windy and dry. By Friday, a fast-moving system will deliver some rain and snow showers during the day, with temps in the 30s. Accumulations appear unlikely at this time due to the very marginal temps and overall weakness of the system.