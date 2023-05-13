ST. LOUIS — This morning, the weather started off mild and humid. Throughout the afternoon, there will be scattered showers and storms, with a low risk of severe storms. Temperatures will be warm and humid, reaching the upper 80s. Tomorrow, there will be scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon through the evening hours, but with some dry time in between. Highs will remain in the 80s. Looking ahead, early next week will be dry, cool and less humid, with highs in the 70s and low 80s. As for the warm and humid conditions, it’s unclear how long they will last. However, the sunrise is set for 5:51 AM, and the sunset will be at 8:05 PM.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction