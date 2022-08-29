St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The hot and humid weather is back today and this may cause some severe weather this afternoon into this evening. Gusty winds, small hail, and quick-hitting downpours are possible. Another complication in the forecast is a cold front dropping in from the northwest today.

Isolated storms and showers will be possible through mid-afternoon because of the heat and humidity. The better chance for storms will come with the cold front which will slide through this evening into tonight.

An isolated strong to severe storm is possible, but the greatest potential for severe storms will be northeast of metropolitan St. Louis into north and central Illinois.