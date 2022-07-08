ST. LOUIS — Scattered thunderstorms hit parts of the St. Louis area Friday evening, as a cold front slid through the region following days of dangerously hot temperatures.

In the Metro East, a tornado warning was issued for Fayette County, Illinois, but it has since ended. There are still thunderstorm warnings in effect for Clinton County, Marion County, and Fayette County until 9:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Madison County, St. Clair County, as well as St. Louis County and City are under a moderate flood advisory until 9:30 p.m.

About 1.2 inches of rain within 30 minutes resulted in some short-term road flooding in downtown St. Louis near Interstate 64 near Vandeventer. Crews blocked off one lane of traffic as they worked to clear the roadway.

The chance for a few scattered storms will continue after midnight. Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow, but it will still be muggy. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Sunday is the pick day of the weekend. You can expect it to be sunny and less humid, with highs also in the mid-80s. We’ll see a one-day jump in temperatures Monday, back into the mid-90s.

