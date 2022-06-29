St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Temperatures are expected to warm slowly through the rest of the week. High temperatures will reach near 90 today and the low to mid-90s Thursday and Friday.

The next chance for rain will come with some spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms late Friday and into the upcoming holiday weekend. Early signs point to Independence Day being seasonably hot and humid with a chance for a few isolated storms. No all-day rain is expected and there should be lots of dry time. In other words, a normal 4th of July!

As a side note, the forecast rainfall will be beneficial and should help offset the current dry conditions across the area to a certain degree. While some rain fell in the area last weekend it missed much of eastern Missouri. Many locations in southwest Illinois got less than an inch of rain. But, given the dryness over the past 3 weeks, this was much needed.

St. Louis City officials are asking people to leave the fireworks to the professionals. There are dangers that are elevated in these dry conditions.

On July 4, 2020, St. Louis firefighters had nearly 600 calls. Last year, they had about 500, and they are concerned about this year.