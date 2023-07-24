ST. LOUIS – We are waking up to scattered thunderstorms this Monday morning south of the I-70 corridor. Storms will track southeast through the early morning hours bringing lightning and fast downpours. Spots of hail can’t be ruled out.

The main weather story this week will be the heat. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 90s each day with heat indices near 100 degrees.

Overnight periods won’t bring much relief, as temps only drop into the 70s overnight. Each day will also bring the chance for widely scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and overnight.

We’ll watch next weekend for a possible break from the scattered storm chance, but the heat looks to roll on.