ST. LOUIS – An interesting set-up in the atmosphere for Tuesday as we track two time frames for storms.

Expect a partly to mostly cloudy day Tuesday, breezy, and very warm. Temperature highs will be in the low 80s. Late Tuesday afternoon, widely scattered thunderstorms are possible, primarily just north of the St. Louis region in northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois. However, a layer of very warm air higher up in the atmosphere may keep these storms from forming at all. If these storms can break that cap, the threat for them to become severe is high, with the potential for large hail and tornadoes.

Then Tuesday night, a cold front pushes in from the west. Out ahead of it, we are windy and warm, gusts Tuesday night are set to be up to 40 miles per hour. Temps hold in the 70s all night.

Early Wednesday morning, thunderstorms are likely along and just ahead of the front. A few severe storms will be possible overnight into daybreak Wednesday, with threats of damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Prime time for storms will be from about 2:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m., moving west to east. Make sure you have a way to get a severe weather warning overnight.

We’re set for gusty winds and falling temps Wednesday. Skies will clear behind the storms into the later afternoon. Sunny and 50s Thursday. Warming up towards the weekend. The outlook for Easter Sunday looks nice. There is a slight chance of showers Sunday night into Monday.