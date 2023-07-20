ST. LOUIS – Out ahead of a cold front Thursday, we are watching for more rain and storms. The early morning storm chance will primarily be along and south of I-44 in Missouri and I-64 in Illinois through 8:00 a.m.

The chance for severe storms looks slight, but this was the area hit the hardest by heavy rain Wednesday, so we’ll watch the already full streams and creeks closely.

We’ll watch for additional scattered thunderstorms across the entire area Thursday afternoon as the front moves through. It’s set to be muggy and hot, as temperature highs ahead of that front today around 90.

Cooler and less humid air will settle in for Friday. There is a slight chance of showers and storms again south of St. Louis Friday morning as the tail of the cold front slides through, but most will remain dry. It’ll be quite a bit of cloud cover, as highs will be in the low 80s.

It’s sunny and nice for July on Saturday, with highs in the mid 80s. Temps climb to the mid to upper 80s on Sunday, and we need to add the chance of an afternoon storm. Most of the day will be dry.