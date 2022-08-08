ST. LOUIS — A slow-moving front will team up with today’s heat to generate scattered clusters of thunderstorms late this afternoon into this evening.



The most likely time is from 4 pm to 10 pm. Because of the very humid air we have in place, any communities hit by one of these slow-moving storms may pick up a quick couple of inches of rain and experience a short period of flash flooding.



The most likely area to see this will be along the south of I-70 in Missouri and Illinois. So, it’s possible we may experience some issues if these storms happen to pop up over the metro again; which is not a sure thing because they will be scattered.

Flood watch for St. Louis area.

A flood watch covers the St. Louis region and most areas along I-70 in Eastern Missouri and Southern Illinois. New storms are expected to fire up after 3 pm this afternoon with slow-moving, heavy rain-makers likely. Excessive rain is a distinct possibility in a few spots.



Additional storms are possible Tuesday, although further south into southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois.

