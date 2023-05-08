ST. LOUIS – Monday morning, storms are ongoing east of the Mississippi River, with spots of rain back west into metro St. Louis. The heaviest rain now is along the Kaskaskia River, but the NWS has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for parts of Montgomery and Fayette Counties, northeast of St. Louis, where 1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen overnight.

A line of storms is also ongoing in central and northeast Missouri. Scattered thunderstorms will move east and southeast Monday morning, bringing the threat for hail and some strong winds. Storms are expected to not be as intense the farther southeast they get.

Another round of strong thunderstorms is possible Monday afternoon. Their strength and location will depend on how much the morning storms work over our atmosphere. The best chance for additional storms will be south of I-70. Afternoon storms could once again produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. Temp highs Monday will be in the mid 80s.

High pressure builds in on Tuesday with drier and slightly cooler air coming with it, with highs near 80. Watching for more rain chances Thursday through Saturday.