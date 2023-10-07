ST. LOUIS — It’s a chilly start out there, behind the second cold front. It was the coolest morning of the season so far. In fact, we haven’t dipped below 50 degrees since May 4th.

The skies have cleared, so we’ll have plenty of sunshine today. But despite that sunshine, temperatures will be cool, in the low 60s, and a bit breezy. Overnight temperatures will fall to the upper 30s and low/mid 40s again.

We could see some patchy frost in colder, rural locations. Sunday will be a bit warmer, with highs in the low 70s. Another push of cooler air moves in late Sunday, which cools us off again for Monday with highs in the mid-60s. Rain chances increase on Wednesday.