Second wave of winter storm still on track to bring blizzard-like conditions to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – It’s been a pretty fine line Wednesday morning between accumulating snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

The heaviest snow is along and north of Interstate 70. There is a solid mix of sleet and snow between I-70 and the Meramec River, with a light coating to as much as 1.5 inches so far. Once you get further south, it’s a mix of freezing rain and sleet.

We will continue to see pockets of sleet, freezing drizzle, and occasional bursts of snow throughout the day. The steadier, heavier part of this first wave of the storm is winding down.

As of this writing, all systems are still a go for wave 2, which looks very impressive starting late this evening and lasting through at least midday Thursday. Areas that haven’t seen any snow will get it tonight. Blizzard-like conditions, heavy snow, and poor visibility will make travel tomorrow morning very challenging—if not impossible—in some areas. The previously issued snowfall totals are still on target and there are no changes at this time.