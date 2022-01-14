Several inches of snow in the forecast for the St. Louis area

St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A minor to moderate impact winter storm is still on track to affect the region Friday night into Saturday. The system will start as rain Friday evening but then is expected to transition quickly to wet snow, some of which may fall heavily at times through sunrise Saturday.

When will the snow start falling?

The heaviest snow is likely to fall between midnight and 6:00 am Saturday morning with snow diminishing from north to south during the morning Saturday. Snowfall totals will average 2-4 inches for most of the area, with lighter amounts east along I-57 in Illinois where 1-2 inches is forecast. Moving northwest, 4-6 inches are expected from near Bowling Green up into northern Missouri.

How much snow is St. Louis expected to get?

There is about a 40% chance for snowfall to exceed 4 inches in St. Louis and a 30 percent chance that it may reach or exceed 5 inches. The most likely range in our area is 2-4 inches of snow.