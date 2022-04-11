St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Monday’s forecast includes more rain. The showers are expected to increase through the afternoon and some thunderstorms are possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s.

Severe weather threat south of St. Louis

The threat of severe weather has shifted to southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. The National Weather Service says that storms may roll through the area between about 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. They could bring some hail and strong wind gusts.

The rain should taper off by this evening. Overnight lows are in the upper 40s.

On Tuesday, mostly cloudy but most of the region sees a break from rain throughout the day. Winds ramp back up and temperatures climb to the mid to upper 70s. Late Tuesday night into Wednesday rain chances return ahead of the next cold front.

The next cold front moving into the area is expected to be a strong one. The severe storm potential for Wednesday is rather high, especially through the afternoon and early evening.