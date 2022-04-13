ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Storms are making their way through south-central Missouri, A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Texas, Phelps, Dent, Laclede, Pulaski, Wright counties until 11:30 am. Take shelter now if you are in the warned area.

Meteorologist Chris Higgins says that the main event is expected to pull together almost directly over the metropolitan St. Louis and southwest along I-44 around midday. See a timeline of the forecast here.

Timing for severe weather

The strong wind shear with moderate instability is the concerning factor today, especially over St. Louis and points east near I-64 and south along I-55. The threat drops off rapidly northwest of the city.

The National Weather Service reports that heavy cloud cover and ongoing thunderstorms are causing the focus of the severe weather to shift to the southeast in Missouri and Illinois.

The St. Louis area is still expecting severe storms during midday, according to Meteorologist Glen Zimmerman. The severe storms should enter southern Illinois during the afternoon. The main threats during these storms are damaging winds, tornadoes, and heavy rain.