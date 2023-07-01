ST. LOUIS — Residents in the St. Louis metro area should be ready for another round of storms today, although the exact location of impact remains somewhat uncertain. The National Weather Service reports that the highest threat of severe weather is expected to be along and south of I-70.

The timeframe for this round of storms is forecasted to occur during the afternoon and early evening, between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. The primary threats associated with these storms include damaging winds, with gusts potentially reaching speeds of up to 70 mph. Additionally, large hail is possible, measuring up to an inch in diameter. While unlikely, the risk of a tornado cannot be completely ruled out.

As always, staying informed and keeping a close eye on weather updates throughout the day is essential. Take precautions to ensure your safety and protect your property in the event of severe weather. Stay tuned to FOX 2 for the latest developments and any further advisories or warnings.

