ST. LOUIS – Windy and warm to start Thursday.

We are playing a waiting game for thunderstorms. Temperature highs will be in the upper 70s. While an isolated storm Thursday morning north of I-70 can’t be rules out, the focus of Thursday’s weather will be in the afternoon and evening, when strong to severe storms are possible between 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds.

Some dry time overnight and cooler air begins to settle in. Wake up temps Friday are set in the 50s. It’s going to be mostly cloudy, with a round of showers possible Friday. It’ll also be cooler, with highs in the 60s.

Colder temps settle in for the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight temps will dip into the 30s. Sunday morning will be the coldest morning, with freezing temps possible away from the metro area. Frost is possible again Monday morning. You will want to protect sensitive plants.