Severe storms possible in St. Louis area Saturday evening

ST. LOUIS– The St. Louis area could see some severe storms Saturday evening. The storms are expected between 4 P.M. and 10 P.M.
The National Weather Service tweeted out that there could be damaging winds, large hail, and a low chance for tornadoes.
Before the storms reach St. Louis, Saturday will starts sunny with clouds building into the afternoon. It will be warm and into the mid-70s by the afternoon.
By late afternoon, a cold front will move into the warmer air. That will likely create some thunderstorms, some of which could be severe.
Sunday, temperatures will be cooler but pleasant.