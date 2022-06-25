ST. LOUIS – It’s been a steamy Saturday for most of the St. Louis region, but a slow-moving cold front is dropping in from the north. With that change comes the potential for storms Saturday night.

Scattered thunderstorms are likely early Saturday evening for counties north of St. Louis, particularly those north of Interstate 70. Heavy rain, strong wind gusts and hail threats could mean severe storms for Missouri and Illinois.

With scattered storms in the forecast, it’s possible some communities will miss the storms altogether while others not far away get hit. For counties north of St. Louis, expect heavy storm chances between 8-11 p.m. For counties closer to the I-70 corridor, including St. Louis, watch for severe weather between 10 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday. Counties south of St. Louis could also see some isolated storms after midnight.

The strongest storms could be capable of 50-65 mph wind gusts and some brief, but excessive rain that could lead to flooded roads. The St. Louis area could also see dime-to-quarter-sized hail in various spots.

Chances for scattered rain and additional non-severe storms will continue overnight for most of the region before tapering off Sunday morning after sunrise from north to south.

Much cooler air will then take hold for Sunday afternoon into early next week. Skies will become partly cloudy Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid-80s.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for some counties through midnight. For the latest weather advisories, click here.