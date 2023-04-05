ST. LOUIS – Early Wednesday morning thunderstorms are right on track. Some will be strong to severe, with threats of damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Storms will exit the region to the east around lunchtime.

There will be gusty winds and falling temperatures Wednesday, expect temps in the 50s by early evening times. Some will clear behind the storms into the later afternoon.

It’s going to be sunny and in the 50s Thursday, as we’re warming up towards the weekend. The outlook for Easter Sunday looks nice. There is a slight chance of showers Sunday night into Monday.