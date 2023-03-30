ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area may see some showers tonight, and severe weather is expected Friday. The storms may be some damaging winds and tornadoes.

Severe weather forecast for the St. Louis area

Thursday is a beautiful day with sunshine, increasing breezes and temperatures warming well into the 60s. There may be scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder tonight. Other than lightning and possibly small hail, no severe weather is expected. This round of weather is expected to leave the area Friday morning.

Scattered strong to severe storms will impact the region Friday afternoon and evening. The storms may blow through the region from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Damaging winds of 70+ mph and a few fast-moving tornadoes are possible. Individual storms will be hauling at 60+ mph. The St. Louis area is at a Level 3 (out of 5) risk for severe weather on Friday.

Non-thunderstorm wind gusts of 50 mph are possible at times Friday night into Saturday morning. Winds will diminish heading into Saturday afternoon. It will be much colder Saturday, but warm-up again Sunday.