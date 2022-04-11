ST. LOUIS – Showers and some storms are in the area Monday. It will be windy with high temperatures in the low 60s. There is a slight risk of strong to severe storms south of metro St. Louis. The main threats come from damaging winds and large hail.

There is a chance of showers Tuesday, but it will also be warm and windy. Another round of showers and storms is seen Wednesday. They could be strong to severe. Wednesday will also be warm and windy.

Thursday and Friday will be dry. There is a chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday.